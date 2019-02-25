Drink drive woman gets 20-month ban

Sarah Marie Bowen, 31, of Sarn, Newtown, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard how she had driven a Volkswagen Golf car, on a road in the town on August 26 last year, when she was over the limit.

She had 219 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. The legal limit is 107.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £120, and banned from driving for 20 months.

She was also ordered to pay an £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.