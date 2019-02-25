Boy, 16, to appear in court over Telford stabbing

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before magistrates in Kidderminster, charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

He will now appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on March 18.

The teenager will join 18-year-old Connor Shepherd, of Willowfield, Woodside, who is also charged in relation to the stabbing.

The assault happened in Waltondale, Woodside, at about 11.20pm on Monday, February 18.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested following the incident has been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, from Telford CID, said: "We believe there was a disturbance in the area shortly before the teenager was found in Waltondale and would ask anyone who witnessed this, or has any information, to get in contact with us."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting reference number 772S 180218.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org