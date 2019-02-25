Biker caught doing 114mph on M54 faces ban

West Mercia Police stopped the rider of a white bike between junction four for Shifnal and junction five for central Telford on Saturday.

The officers founded he had been going at 114mph at one point along the stretch of road.

The rider of the bike was issued with a ticket by officers, and will now face a possible ban for going at excessive speed.

Officers took to social media to warn motor bike riders across the county to go slower and take care when out on roads.

Shropshire OPU posted on Twitter: “M54 Telford j4-5. This rider stopped due to excess speed, 114 mph. Ticket issued, possible ban. Slow down.”