Drink driver arrested in Ludlow

At 2.30am, police stopped a driver because of the manner of their driving.

The driver failed a breath test and they were arrested by police.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Further action will be taken and the driver will have to face the consequences of driving after drinking.

"West Mercia Police will do all that they can to keep drink drivers off our roads, keeping legal road users safe.

"If you know of someone who is putting themselves and others at risk by drinking and driving, or taking drugs and driving, please call 101."