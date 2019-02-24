Cigarettes taken in break-in at Shrewsbury Tesco

West Mercia Police officers were called to the Ditherington branch, on Ditherington Road at 3.44am, after reports of a break in.

On arrival officers found a window had been smashed and cigarettes had been taken.

Inspector Asf Ali said: "We first received the call at 3.44am and it seems as though a window has been smashed with what looks like a hammer.

"Someone has then entered the shop and gone behind the counter and stolen cigarettes.

"Forensics have been carrying out work at the scene and CID are now investigating."

A picture posted on social media showed police tape around the shop on Sunday morning, with one of the windows boarded up.

A spokeswoman for Tesco confirmed that the shop had opened as usual on Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for information and anyone who knows anything about it can call police on 101.