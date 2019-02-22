Advertising
Man admits charges over Lake Vyrnwy shooting
A man accused of firing a blank starting pistol near a police helicopter in Mid Wales has admitted acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft.
Richard Lawrence Alan Barnard, 44, appear at Mold Crown Court today via a video link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool to face charges.
Barnard, of Alltforgan, Llanwddyn, admitted that on January 21 he acted in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft, a police helicopter.
He also admitted possessing an imitation firearm intending to cause two police officers to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them.
Barnard is also facing a charge of possessing a sawn off shotgun with intent to endanger life on the same day, however he denied that charge.
His case was adjourned to July 10.
