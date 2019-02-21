Two charged after Montgomeryshire thefts

The items were stolen from the Montgomeryshire area including Abermule, Kerry, Montgomery and Churchstoke on Wednesday, and a van with the items inside was seized following the arrest of two men.

Alin Stefan Costea, aged 24, and Stefan-Alin Zaharia, aged 26, both from the Birmingham area have been charged with theft. They have been released on police bail.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Some of the items have already been returned to victims but we do have quite a few outstanding items. If anyone has noticed items missing and hasn’t yet been in touch with police, please get in touch by calling 101.

“You will be required to provide us with a few details to ensure we return the items back to the rightful owners, but we are very keen to get them back where they belong.

“I am pleased that these two men were swiftly caught, arrested and charged with these offences and I would urge any further victims to come forward.”

To retrieve your stolen goods, call 101 and quote reference DPP/0006/20/02/2019/01/C.