Telford brothers behind bars after police chase and string of burglaries

Wayne McDonald, 24, took part in a terrifying knife point robbery while on bail for the burglaries resulting in a jail term a month short of seven years.

He and his brother, Andrew McDonald, 22, were arrested after a high speed police pursuit along the M6 and the A50 during which their stolen car reached speeds of 105 mph with Wayne behind the wheel.

A court heard that the chase on February 22 last year lasted 20 to 30 miles and only ended after they came off the M56 towards the A560 at Stockport, but then got on the slip road to return to the motorway and crashed.

Mr Neville Biddle, prosecuting, said they were being followed by two police cars and a force helicopter when one of the police cars crashed into the other one and hit a tree.

There were five people, including a 16-year-old girl, in the VW Polo which had been stolen by the brothers three days earlier in a burglary at a house in Wellington Road, Muxton.

While on bail Wayne McDonald, of Matlock Avenue, Dawley, was involved in a knife point robbery at a house in Manchester.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Karen Harwick was dozing on her settee and was terrified when awoken by an intruder pointing a knife at her neck on August 15.

The hooded thug, Eugene Stynes, who had taken the knife from her own kitchen and had two companions, demanded cash and her car keys.

Advertising

Tied

Stynes tied Mrs Harwick’s hands with a piece of track suit cord and before leaving stole some beer from her fridge. He had given the keys to her Kia to one of his accomplices, Daniel Bartrip, whose face was masked, and he drove off in the car with the third man, Wayne McDonald.

They returned for Stynes, but three police dog patrols were in the vicinity and the trio were arrested.

Wayne McDonald, also known as Wayne Pollitt, admitted robbery, two burglaries and aggravated vehicle taking and he was disqualified from driving for five years.

Advertising

Andrew McDonald, 22, of Summercroft, Donnington, who admitted three burglaries and being carried in a stolen vehicle which was driven dangerously, was jailed for two years and banned from the road for two years.

Mr Biddle told the court that the first burglary was overnight on February 8 last year at a block, in Summercroft, which was unoccupied after being flooded. The property was being dried out with industrial dryers and the brothers broke in and stole one of them, worth £5,000.

Andrew McDonald admitted that between February 8 and 13 he broke into a house in Gibbons Road, Trench, and stole items including jewellery, a bank card, passport and electronic items worth a total of £5,000.

The brothers both admitted burglary overnight on February 18 at a house, in Wellington Road, when the keys for the Polo were stolen along with electronic items and the car.

Mr Phil Astbury, mitigating for Wayne McDonald, said that custody had affected him profoundly and he was remorseful.

Mr Frank Dillon, for Andrew McDonald, said: “He had knocked at the door of each property first and if anyone had been at home it would have ended there. There had been some planning to ensure there was no risk of a confrontation."

Stynes, 27, of Oldham, was jailed for six years after admitting the offences and Bartrip, 23, of Manchester, denied the offences and was jailed for six-and-a-half years following a trial.