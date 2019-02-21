Man in hospital after being stabbed in Oswestry

It happened on Unicorn Road at about 6.10pm yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said that the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the community.

The victim, in his 40s, remains in hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "While no arrests have been made, we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please call police."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called just after 6pm to reports of an assault.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene and attended to one man.

"He was given treatment before being taken to hospital."

Anybody with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 583S of February 20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org