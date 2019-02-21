Man accused of Telford assault is cleared by jury

Ethan Wynter, 24, of Telford, was found not guilty following a two-day jury trial.

He was accused of an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Kenny Church and an offence of assault by beating relating to allegations that a child was pushed against a wall.

The men were involved in a fight, in Court Street, Madeley, on on May 23, 2017 during which Mr Church suffered a broken nose and rib.

The defendant, of Ketley Park Road, Ketley, denied the charges at Shrewsbury Crown Court and claimed he was acting in self defence.