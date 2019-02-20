Man appears in court over Telford stabbing

Connor Shepherd, of Willowfield, Woodside, appeared before magistrates in Kidderminster today charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a pocket knife.

The 18-year-old pleaded not guilty to both charges and will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on March 18.

The court appearance comes as a third person, a 16-year-old boy, has been arrested in connection with the assault, which happened in Waltondale, Woodside, at about 11.20pm on Monday.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested following the incident has been released on police bail.

Police say the injured teenager remains in hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, from Telford CID, said: "We believe there was a disturbance in the area shortly before the teenager was found in Waltondale and would ask anyone who witnessed this, or has any information, to get in contact with us."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting reference number 772S 180218.