Cannabis found at Market Drayton house

By Rory Smith | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

A man has been reported to the police after officers found cannabis growing at an address in Market Drayton.

Officers found the controlled drug growing at a property in Red Barn Road at about 9am yesterday.

The drugs were seized and a 33-year-old man has been reported to the police to be interviewed.

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on social media: "Good news – Officers found cannabis growing at a property in #MarketDrayton yesterday.

"A 33-year-old male has been reported for possession of a controlled drug."

Crime News Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

