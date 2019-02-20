Advertising
Cannabis found at Market Drayton house
A man has been reported to the police after officers found cannabis growing at an address in Market Drayton.
Officers found the controlled drug growing at a property in Red Barn Road at about 9am yesterday.
The drugs were seized and a 33-year-old man has been reported to the police to be interviewed.
Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on social media: "Good news – Officers found cannabis growing at a property in #MarketDrayton yesterday.
"A 33-year-old male has been reported for possession of a controlled drug."
