Cannabis found at Market Drayton house

Officers found the controlled drug growing at a property in Red Barn Road at about 9am yesterday.

The drugs were seized and a 33-year-old man has been reported to the police to be interviewed.

Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on social media: "Good news – Officers found cannabis growing at a property in #MarketDrayton yesterday.

"A 33-year-old male has been reported for possession of a controlled drug."