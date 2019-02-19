Advertising
Archie Spriggs inquest is due to resume
An inquest on murdered schoolboy Archie Spriggs was due to resume in Shrewsbury today at 11am.
The seven-year-old was strangled and smothered by his mother Lesley Speed, 44, at their home in Church Stretton on September 21, 2017.
An inquest was opened and adjourned later that month, with Speed convicted following a trial in March 2018, and subsequently jailed for 18 years.
