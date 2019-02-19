Menu

Advertising

Archie Spriggs inquest is due to resume

By Jonny Drury | Church Stretton | Crime | Published:

An inquest on murdered schoolboy Archie Spriggs was due to resume in Shrewsbury today at 11am.

Archie Spriggs

The seven-year-old was strangled and smothered by his mother Lesley Speed, 44, at their home in Church Stretton on September 21, 2017.

An inquest was opened and adjourned later that month, with Speed convicted following a trial in March 2018, and subsequently jailed for 18 years.

Crime News Church Stretton South Shropshire Local Hubs Shrewsbury
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury
@JonnyDrury_Star

Senior reporter covering Oswestry and Mid Wales.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News