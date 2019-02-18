Advertising
Police in Church Stretton appeal for help to identify suspected thief
Police in Church Stretton have appealed for help to identify a thief suspected of breaking into a car and snatching a purse left inside.
The vehicle was at the train station car park when it was targeted on the morning of February 15 by an unidentified offender who stole a red leather purse containing a debit card taken that was then used to make purchases a a number of stores in the town.
South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said CCTV checks were due to be carried out to help them identify the person responsible for the crime.
Witnesses who were in the area of the car park at the relevant time and may have seen someone behaving in a suspicious manner should phone 101 and quote incident 0369S 150219.
