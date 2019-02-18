Bid to tackle rise in modern slavery and human trafficking

Community safety partnerships, health, education and social services, youth offending services and the housing sector are among the partners that will work together to tackle the issues on a local level.

Officers from West Mercia Police will also be given specialist training to deal with victims.

In the last year, 49 modern slavery and human trafficking offences were reported in West Mercia, which the police say is expected to rise by 20 per cent in the coming year.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, West Mercia Police and the National Anti-Trafficking and Modern Slavery Network have invested in the initiative to raise awareness, map current activity and provide opportunities to share ideas leading to more action taking place in local areas.

At the event, partners will be encouraged to take a proactive approach, and prior to the conference, a separate event will also be held for frontline officers and staff to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and confidence to identify and support victims.

Mr Campion, said: "I have shown my commitment to victims of modern slavery and human trafficking by bringing professionals together, ensuring police have the resources to tackle emerging crime types like this and through my investment in specialist victim services.

"We must all work together, to stop this from being a hidden crime. The more eyes and ears we can have in our communities, the more victims we can help."

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans said modern slavery is a serious and brutal crime.

He added: "People are treated as commodities and exploited for criminal gain.

"Although the true extent of modern slavery in the UK is unknown, it is encouraging that the number of policing operations is increasing locally and nationally.

"By improving the identification of and response to modern slavery and human trafficking by frontline officers, staff and partner agencies through specialist training, we hope to protect more people from harm – often the most vulnerable in our society."

Mark Burns-Williamson, chair of the National Anti-Trafficking and Modern Slavery Network said: "I really welcome this event in West Mercia which brings together individuals that play a key role in making a tangible difference to people's lives when it comes to this horrendous abuse and activity.

"It offers a great opportunity to tap into the knowledge of experts in the field and talk in greater depth about what more can be done at a local and regional level.

“By having these conversations and sharing the feedback, it can only serve to focus efforts around prevention of these human rights abuses, whilst supporting victims and survivors, as well as disrupting and helping bring offenders to justice.”