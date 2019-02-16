Telford child sex abuser locked up for 15 years

A man has been jailed for 15 years after he was convicted of sexually abusing children.

Lescencias Smith, 71, was found guilty of three sexual offences on two separate victims.

His crimes include raping and indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 16, and inciting another girl to engage in sexual activity.

His trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that he had abused one child on several occasions.

But his crimes only came to the attention of authorities when a parent complained of a more recent incident involving another victim.

Smith, of Harvey Crescent, Arleston, was sentenced to two years in jail for inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, three years for indecent assault and 10 years for rape. The sentences will run consecutively making a total of 15 years.

'Last port of call'

Lisa Hancox, representing Smith, said he would likely die in jail.

She said: “Given his age, he knows prison is likely to be his last port of call.

“He has some health issues and the impact of this sentence on him is huge.

“Mr Smith has lost his family, and he is going to spend a considerable number of years in prison; maybe his last years.”

At his trial, which ended on Thursday, Lescencias was cleared of two other counts of indecent assault and one of rape.

In sentencing him, Judge Anthony Lowe said: “You have been convicted of the most severe sexual abuse.

“You have had the benefit of living within society within that period of time as if you were a man of good character, when in fact you were anything but.

“I see no reason why this sentence should be reduced with regards to your age.”

He said one victim's life had been changed profoundly by the abuse she suffered, and that she avoided going shopping and learning to drive because she did not want to be on her own.

Helpline

Adam Burling from the NSPCC welcomed the sentence and revealed that the case had been brought because of a call to one of the charity’s helplines.

He said: “This case shows that despicable abusers like Smith can be brought to justice, no matter how many years have passed.

“His years of abuse came to light following a report to the NSPCC Helpline, and we would urge anyone concerned about a child – or any adults who were abused during childhood – to contact our trained advisors on 0808 800 5000.

"It could ensure victims get the help they need.”

Detective Sergeant Jon Statham added: “This was a very complex investigation and it has been a long process to get to where we are today. I’d like thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward as we can never underestimate the courage this takes.

“The sentence reflects the gravity of these offences and I hope the victims feel that justice has been served.

“I also hope this demonstrates to other victims that they will be believed and we will do all we can to provide them with the best possible service and outcome for them.”