Wellington dad-to-be spared jail for dangerous driving

Daniel Edwards, 24, was fined £3,000 for the latest offence despite two previous prosecutions resulting in suspended jail term hanging over his head.

Sentencing judge Anthony Lowe told the defendant that his pregnant partner and their housing issues were the only reasons he was not being locked up this time.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard Edwards was first banned in August 2017 for driving with excess drugs, and no insurance for which he was banned for 12 months.

Later that year he was given a 12-month suspended jail term and banned for two years for dangerous driving in King Street, of Wellington, following an incident in a Peugeot that struck another car.

Mr David Bennett, prosecuting, said in June 2018 he failed to stop for police after driving dangerously on a motorbike in the same location.

He said Edwards, who admitted the offence, fled on foot following the latest incident leaving his helmet behind, but he was identified by his fingerprints on it.

Mr Stephen Scully, mitigating, said Edwards' new partner would be left homeless and in financial straits if he was jailed due to tenancy rules.

The judge said: "I am prepared against my better judgement to give you another chance. You can thank the people who gave you references, and your partner, her children and your unborn child.

Advertising

"These are the only things saving you today and they will not save you in future.

"If you are caught in a car or on a motorbike you know what will happen. The likely outcome is that you will go to prison for seven years."

For dangerous driving Edwards, a supervisor, was fined £3,000 based on his earnings. For driving while disqualified he was sentenced to a 12-month community order, he must attend 15 rehabilitation activity days as 19 thinking skills sessions.

Judge Lowe said the alternative was a 10 and a half month prison sentence.

He also banned Edwards, of Charlton Street, Telford, from the road for two years after which he must take the extended driving test before going behind the wheel. There was no separate penalty for failing to stop and having no insurance.