Serial burglar behind bars for stealing from Wellington family

At the sentencing hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday, Miss Cathlyn Orchard, prosecuting, said Doreen and Roy Haywood’s home, in Crescent Road, was broken into overnight on June 14, last year.

Stolen were mobile phones, two computer tablets, a laptop and a purse plus bank cards that were subsequently used for a £250 shopping trip to Tesco and the Trench Lock service station.

Alan Bush, 39, who has a history of burglaries, admitted an offence of burglary and two offences of fraud relating to the use of the bank cards.

Miss Orchard said the crime had left the couple shaken up and not wanting to remain in their home of 34 years. She said in her victim impact statement Mrs Hayward expressed that she experienced disturbed sleep patterns since the burglary and is woken up by the slightest noise.

She said Bush who has 21 previous convictions, including being jailed for three years in 2015 and for 37 weeks in 2017 for similar offences.

"Closed circuit TV outside the house showed three burglars, only Alan Bush was identified. Two acted as look out and the defendant can be seen to approach the front door.

"He is seen to call to another person, they both go in," Miss Orchard said.

She added that a handbag stolen along with the goods was recovered nearby.

Advertising

Mr Kevin Jones, mitigating, said Bush, of Telford, had already spent seven months in custody since his arrest due to the trial of a co-defendant, who was subsequently cleared of the charge by a jury in December.

Bush's co-defendent Hannah Lanchbury, 28, of Birchmore, Brookside, admitted an offence of handling stolen goods and fraud in relating to the matter.

Mr Jones said: "He is the first to concede that his history will always cause him problems. He had medical and psychological issues. He says the offence happened after his door was kicked in by others who moved into their accommodation and they were forced into this situation."

For burglary Bush was jailed for three years and four months, for fraud he was jailed for three months concurrent minus the time spent on remand. He must serve half the terms.

For handling and fraud Lanchbury was given a concurrent 12-month community order, and a residential order to stay at rehab centre Willowdene Farm for seven weeks. She must also attend 40 activity days with probation and attend 19 thinking skills sessions.