Jailed: Burglar broke into Telford pensioners' homes

Daniel Burns of Church Street, Hadley, Telford, admitted stealing jewellery from a house in Oakengates, between September 10 and 13 when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

He also admitted burgling a house in Waterloo Close, Hadley, and stealing jewellery, a watch, coins and toiletries.

Prosecutor Ms Sati Ruck said Burns had burgled the house in Oakengates where the elderly couple had lived for 43 years. He stole jewellery worth £1,000 and left a trail of muddy footprints throughout the property.

At the second address, which was the home of a 71-year-old widower, Burns broke in through a kitchen window and then made an ‘untidy’ search of the property. He made off with jewellery belonging to the man’s late wife, coins and a watch which had been given to the victim for his 70th birthday.

“When arrested he was found to be wearing the watch,” said Ms Ruck.

The court heard that both victims said the burglaries had caused them great distress and left them unable to sleep or feel comfortable in their homes.

Mr Paul Smith, for Burns, said that he had a long record of criminality and that Class A drugs had been a factor.

Burns was sentenced to 876 days in prison. He will serve half of his sentence in custody and then be released on licence.

Judge Peter Barrie told him: "You caused enormous unhappiness to these elderly people, whose homes you broke in to and ransacked. You are a repeat offender and have been repeatedly involved in drugs."