JCB joyrider abandons vehicle after trip through town

The yellow construction vehicle was taken from the site at Brook Road, Madeley, between 8.30pm and 9.30 on Monday night. Damage to fences on the site was also discovered.

West Mercia Police said: "The JCB was driven erratically towards Barkers Court where the driver decamped. The keys were found in the bucket of the JCB.

"If you have information that you believe may be connected to this incident, please contact the police on 101, quoting the incident number 0746s of February 11.

"Please remain vigilant around your area and report suspicious persons, vehicles or activity to the police.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org."

Between Brook Road and Barkers Court are a busy roundabout and Madeley's police station.