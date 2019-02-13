Armed police search Telford house after domestic violence incident

West Mercia Police were called to a the incident at a property in an area of Telford at 8.34am on Wednesday morning.

Armed officers attended following reports that a male suspect was armed with a knife. On arrival, the male had left the property and the victim had suffered no injuries.

Later in the day, shortly before 5pm, armed police searched a property in Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, where it was believed the suspect was.

However he was not found at the address. A police helicopter was also deployed in the search for the male.

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of the male suspect, and a spokesman for the force said there is no risk to the public.

If anyone has an information regarding the incident, they are asked to call police on 101.