Menu

Advertising

Armed police search Telford house after domestic violence incident

By Jonny Drury | Leegomery | Crime | Published:

Armed police descended on two properties in Telford on Wednesday following a domestic violence incident involving a knife.

West Mercia Police were called to a the incident at a property in an area of Telford at 8.34am on Wednesday morning.

Armed officers attended following reports that a male suspect was armed with a knife. On arrival, the male had left the property and the victim had suffered no injuries.

Later in the day, shortly before 5pm, armed police searched a property in Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, where it was believed the suspect was.

However he was not found at the address. A police helicopter was also deployed in the search for the male.

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of the male suspect, and a spokesman for the force said there is no risk to the public.

If anyone has an information regarding the incident, they are asked to call police on 101.

Crime News Leegomery Telford Local Hubs
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury
@JonnyDrury_Star

Senior reporter covering Oswestry and Mid Wales.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News