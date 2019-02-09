Stafford fire: Man and woman still being questioned by police after four young siblings killed in blaze

A man and a woman, aged 28 and 24 respectively, were arrested in Stoke on Friday afternoon after an update from investigators into the likely cause of the fire, Staffordshire Police said.

Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three, were all killed in the blaze in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The children's mother Natalie Unitt, 24, her partner Chris Moulton, 28, and two-year-old Jack all survived after escaping through a first-floor window.

The damage in the aftermath of the fire

The three survivors were taken to hospital but have all now been discharged, police confirmed on Friday.

It has not yet been revealed what started the fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, and police have again urged people not to speculate on the circumstances.

The suspects, who have not been identified, were detained on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence and remained in custody on Saturday morning being questioned by police.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence are continuing to be questioned by police today.

Tributes, including a Castlechurch Primary School bag, left near the scene of the fire in Highfields

"They were arrested yesterday following a house fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford, on February 5 in which four children tragically lost their lives.

"We would again urge people not to speculate as to what may have happened. We are grateful for the community’s ongoing support and patience as the investigation continues. We will provide further updates."

More than £29,000 has been raised for the victims' family in the days since the fire, while hundreds of people have offered to donate clothing, furniture and other items via a dedicated Facebook page.

Meanwhile tributes of teddy bears, flowers and cards have continued to pile up near the scene and a vigil was held for the victims on Thursday evening.