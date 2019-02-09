Man found with stolen tablet in Shrewsbury

On January 29 a tablet was stolen from a car in Coton Hill in Shrewsbury. The tablet was tracked to Shrewsbury Railway Station the next day.

Brent Kelly, 46, of no fixed abode, was found with the tablet and he was arrested and charged with handling stolen goods. He was sentenced to six weeks, suspended for 12 months, at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

He was also handed a six-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, for an earlier charge of handling stolen goods. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Kelly is subject to a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order. As part of the order he must not carry an offensive weapon or articles to be used in crime. This includes, but not exclusively, a motor vehicle key unless he is able to inform police of the registration number of the vehicle for the key or it can confirmed the vehicle is insured for him to drive.

He must not touch or enter any unattended vehicle without the express permission of the owner and he must not enter the Copthorne area of town – defined by Frankwell, Porthill Road, The Mount and Shelton Road.

The sentence comes as West Mercia Police continues to tackle serious acquisitive crime – which includes offences such as theft and burglary – as part of the We Don’t Buy Crime initiative.