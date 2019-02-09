Hunt launched after Telford street robberies

The first happened around 3.25pm on Wednesday, where a 14-year-old boy was walking past the old Madeley Court site in Madeley.

As he approached Silkin Way near to the old windmill, a man threatened him and pushed him to the ground.

The man then made off with the boy's mobile phone in the direction of Madeley Ski Centre.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the robbery and released on police bail.

The second robbery happened around 6.45pm on Thursday in Woodside Avenue, near to the junction with Park Lane.

A 16-year-old boy was threatened by a man, who it is thought to have been in possession of a knife.

The man stole the boy's mobile phone and ran towards Ironbridge on Woodside Avenue.

Police said the suspect was wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Officers say they do not believe the cases are linked but they are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Jones, from Telford CID, said: "If anyone has any information about either of the robberies I would ask they get in contact with us.

"If anyone sees anything that seems suspicious or out of the ordinary when they are out and about, particularly in isolated areas, we would ask they let us know."

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 465s 060219 for the incident near Silkin Way and 678s 070219 for the Woodside Avenue incident.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org