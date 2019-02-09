Another motorist fined for parking in Shrewsbury's Square

Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing service has recently brought a number of prosecutions under the Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council Act 1984, which makes it an offence to use or leave a vehicle in the protected area of The Square in Shrewsbury.

Residents and local businesses have complained that the area was being used as a car park, with evidence of numerous cars being parked around the Old Market Hall.

Council officers began a campaign of advice, written warnings and ultimately a series of prosecutions.

In the latest case, Stephen Davies of Cruckton pleaded guilty to using his vehicle in the protected area of The Square in July 2018. The council said Mr Davies had received warnings not to park his vehicle in the area. The court issued Mr Davies a fine and ordered him to pay costs of more than £500.

Grant Tunnadine, investigations team manager for the trading standards and licensing service, said: “I would like to remind residents, businesses and visitors to The Square about the need to adhere to the controls that are in place.

"It is a criminal offence to use or leave a vehicle within the protected area of The Square unless it is in accordance with a permission granted by the council or for a permitted purpose in accordance with the applicable traffic regulation order.

Respond

"This order only permits loading and unloading to take place within the protected area outside of the hours of 10am to 4pm, with explanatory signs clearly visible to motorists before they enter the protected area.

Advertising

"Officers will continue to respond to complaints and monitor the use of the area, and anyone using or leaving their vehicle can expect to be contacted by officers.”

Frances Darling, Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing operations manager, added: “The Square is a focal point of Shrewsbury and plays a significant role in attracting tourists to the area. For these reasons, it is rightly controlled as a pedestrian area.

"By observing the signs in place, motorists will easily know what is and is not permitted. I strongly encourage motorists to be responsible and to adhere to the restrictions in place. It is inevitable that with more vehicles being used and left inconsiderately in this area, pedestrian safety is at risk.”

Businesses can seek further advice from the trading standards and licensing service on 0345 678 9000. If anyone has concerns about the way in which vehicles are being used or left in The Square, information can be given anonymously to the service on 0345 678 9000.