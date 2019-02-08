Spate of car break-ins overnight in Shropshire village

It was reported to police this morning that two men have broken into a Citroen C3 at an address on Redstone Drive, in Highley at about 2am today.

The owner of the car was disturbed by noises outside and shouted at the offenders from a window before they turned and fled the scene.

West Mercia Police has described the offenders as being about 5'8" tall, of stocky build and both wearing woolly hats and dark clothing.

Officers were deployed to the area shortly after but there was no suspicious activity when they arrived.

In suspected linked activity, two other cars in Highley were broken into last night.

A Landrover Discovery was broken into on Wyre Close, which the police say probably took place before 2am. Nothing was stolen.

At another address on Redstone Drive, a Shogun Sport was broken into and a purse containing banks cards stolen, also sometime before 2am.

The cards have since been used to make a number of purchases in stores in Kidderminster.

The force said officers will be contacting the stores to check if any of the purchases were covered by CCTV in efforts to identify the offenders.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident reference number 0031S080219 for the Citroen C3, 0143S080219 for the Shogun Sport and 0147S080219 for the Landrover Discovery.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestopers-uk.org