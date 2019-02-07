Telford man faces historic sex abuse allegations

Lescencias Smith, 71, was arrested following allegations that he carried out the offences between 1973 and 2017, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told. The case involves four victims.

Mr Julian Taylor, prosecuting barrister, told the jury that all the matters came to light after a parent complained to the NSPCC following a incident involving a child two years ago. He said during the subsequent police investigation historic allegations relating to three other females, now adults were disclosed to the officers.

Mr Taylor said that the oldest complainant told investigating police officers that she first met the defendant at a teens' disco, in Oakengates, Telford, in 1973 when she was aged 15. He told the jury that at the time she thought he was 20 years old and later found out that he was actually 27.

He said the woman recounted how Smith took her to a flat, in Wolverhampton, where he raped her before taking her home. He said the woman also told officers that she fell pregnant later that year.

Smith, of Harvey Crescent, Arleston, denies eight offences including rape of a girl under 16, inciting to child to engage in sexual activity and indecent assault. The trial continues.