Warning after woman is attacked in street

It happened on Chapel Lane in Chirk at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said the victim did not receive hospital treatment, and the force is investigating the incident.

The victim, Karen Edwards, said took to social media to warn people about the incident, and said she was attacked by two people while walking home in the town.

Posting on Facebook, she said: "I am ok police are involved but I want to make sure everyone is aware please all stay safe and don't walk anywhere alone."