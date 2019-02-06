Menu

Advertising

Warning after woman is attacked in street

By Jonny Drury | Mid Wales | Crime | Published:

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by two men.

It happened on Chapel Lane in Chirk at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said the victim did not receive hospital treatment, and the force is investigating the incident.

The victim, Karen Edwards, said took to social media to warn people about the incident, and said she was attacked by two people while walking home in the town.

Posting on Facebook, she said: "I am ok police are involved but I want to make sure everyone is aware please all stay safe and don't walk anywhere alone."

Crime News Mid Wales Local Hubs Chirk Oswestry
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury
@JonnyDrury_Star

Senior reporter covering Oswestry and Mid Wales.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News