Praise for Shropshire police commissioner as tax rise to fund extra officers

Speaking after parliament approved the police funding settlement Nick Hurd MP, Minister for Policing and the Fire Service commended West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion for his move to recruit more than 100 new officers.

He said: "Yesterday we put our police funding settlement for 2019/20 to a vote in Parliament. This will provide up to £970 million of additional funding from central Government and council tax precept for policing across England and Wales – the largest increase in a decade.

Mr Campion plans to raise council tax by £1.63 a month for the average band D household. It equates to £2.16.66 extra a year, and a 9.94 per cent increase. In total it will raise an extra £5.8m.

Mr Hurd said: "I know from my regular meetings with police leaders that they want to boost numbers among their ranks to better tackle these complex threats. I am delighted to hear PCC Campion has committed to recruiting an additional 115 officers, despite not proposing the use of the full precept.

"Police and crime commissioners are ultimately accountable for how this money is spent and the performance of their force. We have not taken the decision to give them the ability to raise council tax lightly and should they choose to do so, the public should expect a return on their investment in the shape of better local policing."

Mr Hurd said the funding settlement would support forces across the country.

He said: "Crime is changing and so is the demand on the police, which brings new challenges.

"As of September last year, crimes recorded by West Mercia Police Force had increased by 20 per cent compared to 2010. Some of this rise is to be welcomed as we know nationally it shows better recording practices and victims feeling more empowered to come forward. However, police are also having to deal with a real increase in crime on the streets.

"My message to West Mercia Police on behalf of myself and the Home Secretary is we are listening and we want to work with you to build on the excellent work you are doing, supporting you to go further and faster.

"But it’s not just about money. We also need a more efficient and effective police force. We know there is good work happening across the country but there needs to be a more consistent approach and I want to support the police to drive this change."