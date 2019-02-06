Cocaine and cannabis inside car driven by banned Oswestry motorist

Cocaine and cannabis resin with an estimated value of more than £1,000 and £420 in cash was found by police officers searching the vehicle, in Oswestry, on August 11, 2017.

It was pulled over after banned driver Kieran Bott, 23, was spotted at the wheel.

Prosecuting barrister Kevin Jones said: "He was stopped and the car searched. Some drugs were found on the floor, a number of mobile phones and a cannabis grinder. Also some cash was found in the door pocket and some drugs found underneath the steering wheel.

"That led to his home address being searched. The police found further drugs paraphernalia with quite a large amount of cannabis."

But Mr Jones told Shrewsbury Crown Court that there was no forensic evidence showing that he was involved in dealing.

He said Bott, of Smale Rise, Oswestry, had previous convictions including possession of cannabis and driving whilst disqualified. He was also jailed for four weeks in 2017 for breaching a suspended sentence for separate matters.

Bott admitted two offences of possession of controlled drugs and one offence of possession of criminal property.

Mr Brendan Reedy, mitigating solicitor advocate, said at the time Bott was a heavy drug user and was making a living by gambling and selling cars.

Advertising

"There is no suggestion by the prosecution that this money came from class A drugs," Mr Reedy said.

"He very foolishly used the car to get to his girlfriend who was having their baby that day. He ended up in custody. He was someone who had a somewhat chaotic existence," he added.

For drug possession Bott was jailed for a total of four months and for possession of criminal property he was jailed for two months concurrent suspended for 18 months after the court heard he was unable to carry out unpaid work in the community due to depression.

Sentencing him on Monday Judge Anthony Lowe said: "In my view you are sailing very close to the wind. You have already had a suspended sentence for other matters and served a prison term so you know what's it's like."

"Keep out of trouble and find some other way of dealing with life."

Judge Lowe ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs. And also ordered that the cash be used by the police to tackle drug crime.