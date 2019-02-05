Remand hearings see more than 80 prisoners held overnight

Shropshire Defence Advocates Group say the figures show the extent of inconvenience to the police and cost to the taxpayer of a decision to move all of Shropshire's remand hearings outside the county to Kidderminster.

Justice officials have consistently said the changes are leading to improvements in listings a trial management at Telford Magistrates' Court.

Using figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act the group has found that over the space of three months last year 84 people were held overnight for transport to court in Kidderminster.

County solicitor John McMillan has been a fierce critic of the changes and has called on the local Judicial Business Group (JBG), which is responsible for the decision, to reconsider.

He said: "We have calculated that under the new system prisoners have been detained at police expense for an additional 4,517 hours with the average detention being 19 hours."

The situation is likely to be discussed by the JBG at a meeting this month.

Mr McMillan said: "Under the FOI we also obtained the number of hours that people were detained for and this backs up our anecdotal experience from dealing directly with the clients.

"None of this is necessary. We call for the policy to be changed. We understand that there may in the future be a move to have prisoners appear by way of video link and our members wholeheartedly would welcome that move, but first we need to stop this policy of transportation that means additional costs to the taxpayer, great inconvenience to the police who have to provide bed and breakfast unnecessarily, additional costs to the legal aid fund and unnecessary hardship for prisoners."

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, has been a long-time critic of the move, which he said has taken justice away from local people.

He said: "My views on this been clear and consistent. Our communities need local access to justice. I believe this change has removed this from many people, as well as having a negative impact on police time and resources. I will continue to work with our police, the courts and other partners, pushing for what is best for our communities.”

Under previous arrangements prisoners arrested and due to appear in court in Telford would have walked through a tunnel from the Malinsgate Police Station to Telford Magistrates Court.

Now they are taken by bus to Kidderminster Magistrates Court and if released are given a travel warrant to pay for their journey home.

The Ministry of Justice has said the decision was made to "improve listings and trial management at Telford".

Speaking when the change was revealed a spokesman said: "There is no evidence to suggest that there has been a significant increase in the numbers of defendants awaiting an available court, or that cases are not being heard within 24 hours."

Last month it said the new system had resulted in improvements, with a spokesman saying: "Moving remand cases from Telford to Kidderminster Magistrates Court has reduced waiting times significantly, providing a better service for victims, witnesses and defendants."

In response to the latest figures a spokesman for Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service, said: “The centralised remand service has brought significant benefits to victims, witnesses and indeed defendants by delivering earlier trial dates, allowing for quicker resolution of cases.

“We have also seen a reduction in the number of ineffective trials since the changes were made.”

Earlier this month it was revealed that the Ministry of Justice was considering using a video link to avoid transporting prisoners out of the county for the hearings.