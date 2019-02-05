Menu

Look inside £1 million cannabis factory

By Jonny Drury | Newtown | Crime | Published:

Police in Mid Wales have released images from inside a £1 million drugs factory that was raided last month.

Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers raided a former industrial unit on Stone Street in Newtown and discovered a £1 million large scale cannabis growing operation.

Three pictures from the force have shown the scale of the operation in the east of the town.

Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

The images reveal the amount of plants, and the lighting and irrigation systems that have been put in place.

A statement from the police force last month said: "Dyfed-Powys Police officers uncovered a large-scale cannabis factory with a potential street value of around one million pounds in Newtown. Police carried out a warrant at an address in Stone Street during the early hours of Saturday morning (January 12), where a significant number of plants were found.

Photo: Dyfed-Powys Police

“Officers estimated there were around 1,600 plants at the address, with a potential street value of one million pounds."

Two men were arrested and charged, and appeared before Welshpool magistrates.

