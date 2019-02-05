Advertising
Look inside £1 million cannabis factory
Police in Mid Wales have released images from inside a £1 million drugs factory that was raided last month.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers raided a former industrial unit on Stone Street in Newtown and discovered a £1 million large scale cannabis growing operation.
Three pictures from the force have shown the scale of the operation in the east of the town.
The images reveal the amount of plants, and the lighting and irrigation systems that have been put in place.
A statement from the police force last month said: "Dyfed-Powys Police officers uncovered a large-scale cannabis factory with a potential street value of around one million pounds in Newtown. Police carried out a warrant at an address in Stone Street during the early hours of Saturday morning (January 12), where a significant number of plants were found.
“Officers estimated there were around 1,600 plants at the address, with a potential street value of one million pounds."
Two men were arrested and charged, and appeared before Welshpool magistrates.
