Elderly people targeted in house burglaries

An unknown amount of cash was stolen from an elderly resident at a property in Chirk at the weekend.

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for information, and has urged people to look out for vulnerable neighbours after three elderly people were targeted in three separate incidents.

One incident involved a property in St Mary's Close in Chirk, where an unknown amount of money was taken on Saturday at about 5.50pm.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said no one was harmed, however thieves did steal money.

Police have also issued information after a woman was targeted in her home in Holywell on January 19, and another incident took place in Maes Tyddan, Coedpoeth, at about 4pm on Saturday.

DI Mark Hughes said: “We are investigating to see if any of these incidents are linked.

"In the meantime I would urge family and neighbours of elderly and vulnerable people to keep an eye on them, discourage them from keeping large quantities of money in their homes, to make sure they keep doors and windows locked and not to let anyone in unless they are satisfied as to their identity.”

"I would also ask residents to report suspicious behaviour in their communities.”

DI Hughes also issued a three point warning if someone comes to your door. He said if in doubt keep them out, be prepared or call a neighbour or the police. And if you think someone is a rogue trader call North Wales Police on 101. To report a distraction burglary or rogue traders who has taken your money and is still in the area, call 999.