Shropshire teenager admits to sex with underage girl

Now 19, the defendant, was 17 when he went to the victim’s home when her parents were out. He was arrested when they discovered the crime.

The teenager admitted an offence relating to engaging in sex with a girl aged 13 to 15 on February 24, 2017, at a previous hearing.

Judge Peter Barrie made the order with requirements to attend the thinking skills programme Resolve and the Horizon programme for sex offenders for 29 days. In addition he must attend 40 rehabilitation activity days and carry out 100 hours unpaid work in the community in the first 12 months of the three-year order.

The teenager was made subject to restraining orders preventing him from contacting the girl or going to her school for five years, and made subject to a sexual register order also for five years.

Mr Robert Edwards, defending, said: “He takes full responsibility for what happened. He apologises to the victim for this offence.”

The court heard that the defendant had five previous cautions for battery and assault, and that the latest incident was consensual, with the victim, who is now struggling with mood swings.