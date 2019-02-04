Shrewsbury Town and Wolves fans warned over behaviour ahead of FA Cup replay

Missiles were thrown as sections of the rival supporters taunted each other throughout the match.

The trouble was dealt with by Shrewsbury stewards and West Mercia Police at the time and now the club and West Midlands Police are warning fans ahead of the replay.

Match commander Chief Superintendent Andy Beard said: “We have reviewed the intelligence provided by West Midlands Police and West Mercia Police concerning the disorder at the first leg of this fixture.

“A proactive policing plan is in place to deal with any potential disorder or anti-social behaviour, however we hope that both sets of fans see the tie as an opportunity for our community to enjoy the magic of the FA Cup and not engage in disorder.”

Wolves managing director Laurie Dalrymple added: “Tuesday night’s game will a fiercely contested cup tie, which I am sure will be played in front of a good crowd and an excellent atmosphere.

Travel

“However, there is no place at all for aggressive and anti-social behaviour at Molineux and in football, and we ask all supporters to remember their responsibilities as ambassadors of both clubs and this part of the country.”

The club also warned supporters to consider their travel plans, with access to Wolverhampton Railway Station limited after the game. The final train back to Shrewsbury is scheduled for twenty past midnight.

Advertising

One man from Shrewsbury was arrested and charged with being drunk and disorderly after the first leg of the tie, while two Wolves fans were arrested by transport police while on the train home.

Fireworks at Molineux ahead of the third round tie against Liverpool

Meanwhile, fireworks are being put on hold at Molineux, Wolves revealed today, while an investigation is carried out into how a firework fragment shattered into the Steve Bull stand ahead of the 3-0 win against West Ham.

As a result the usual lights and fireworks show will not go ahead before Wolves' FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury - the first home game since the incident happened last week.

The club and Wolverhampton Council are investigating what happened before the West Ham match.