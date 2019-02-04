Menu

Burglar flees Bridgnorth house in attempted daylight burglary

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

A burglar has broken into a house in Bridgnorth during daylight hours while the owners were home.

West Mercia Police say the offender gained entry by removing a window pane, before searching rooms in the upstairs of the property on Sunday, February 3, sometime between 1pm and 8.45pm.

The owners of the house were home at the time and it is believed they scared the criminal off, who fled empty handed.

Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team Officers will be attending the address to conduct house to house enquiries and a SmartWater property marking kit will be offered to the victims.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101, referring to incident number 0634S030219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

