Arsonist sets fire to shed in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire in Crewe Street just after 1am today.

A fire appliance was sent to tackle the blaze from Shrewsbury and a fire investigation officer was also in attendance.

Crews used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire, which was put out within half an hour.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 26S040219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

