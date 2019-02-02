'Smell of sweat' gave away Telford robber, court told

Defendant Patrick Joseph Weston, from Telford, is accused of going to the Broseley home of acquaintance David Devilliers along with an accomplice on the night of December 1, 2015.

The victim was pushed to the floor during the incident.

Giving evidence under oath at Weston's trial, Mr Devilliers, 54, told the jury that he was sure it was the defendant who had pushed his way into him home after knocking the front door and that he "picked up his scent".

Mr Devilliers told the court: "When he came through the door he ran into me and I tried to grab hold of him to maintain my balance.

"He had lost a bit of weight, but I could recognise him from the hugs we had. More telling was his scent. It was Paddy. I knew it.

"It was almost like the perfume that you know someone by.

"I said, 'What are you doing Paddy?' I was sure it was him."

Prosecuting barrister Mr Tariq Shakoor asked him: "How would you describe the scent?"

Mr Devilliers replied: "He smelled liked like when you've been doing a bit of a work-out or something particularly energetic or sweaty. It made an impression on me.

"And when he was top of me he was nevertheless determined not to talk, but he wasn't harsh in any way. Under the circumstances that kind of made sense."

Mr Devilliers said he first met Weston when the defendant was carrying out repairs at someone else's home.

Judge Anthony Lowe asked him: "When you first met him were you aware of any odour?"

Mr Devilliers replied: "Probably not at the first time because there was no physical contact, but thereafter through a hug yes. I would say most of the time I would pick it up."

He also said that the defendant owed him money, including for the purchase of a motorbike worth between £400 and £500.

Weston, 36, of Purbeckdale, Dawley, Telford, denies one count of robbery, one count of false imprisonment and two counts of fraud.

He is accused of holding a broom handle to the throat of Mr Devilliers, who has bi-polar affective disorder, while an accomplice searched the property for cash during the incident.

The prosecution claimed that Weston had previously split from his girlfriend and the victim allowed him to move in. As a result Weston knew that Mr Devilliers was in the habit of keeping sums of money at the premises.

Cash, a mobile phone, a watch, a wallet and a bank card were stolen during the incident. The victim's keys were also allegedly snatched and used to lock him inside.

The victim's bank card was allegedly used to order £32 worth of pizzas after the robbery, and more than £30 was spent on phone top ups.

The trial continues at Shrewsbury Crown Court.