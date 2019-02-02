Shrewsbury Crown Court move to new building delayed by IT problems

After months of work, the former Magistrates Court has been remodelled and court staff were anticipating to move in on Monday next week.

But now the move date has been pushed back after IT problems within the court system caused a delay.

The Ministry of Justice has not been able to set a new date for the relocation.

A spokesperson for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said: “The IT issues last week meant our suppliers were unable to complete the work needed to relocate Shrewsbury Crown Court.

“We are closely reviewing the situation, and will set a revised move date as soon as possible.”