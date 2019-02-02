Advertising
Five in court over Carphone Warehouse robbery in Telford
Five people have appeared before a judge following a robbery at Carphone Warehouse in Telford.
Two men and three youths have appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court charged with theft and robbery in relation to the incident happened which happened last autumn, when threats were allegedly made to staff at the Colliers Way store.
Suspects in an Audi were arrested on the northbound M6 afterwards.
The matter heard on Thursday was adjourned for a trial in April.
