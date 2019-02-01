Witness appeal over suspected poaching

Bridgnorth Police have asked for any witnesses to get in touch after the men drove off after being seen involved in what was described as "suspicious activity".

The men were seen in two fields in the Romsley area.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Police said: "On Thursday, January 31, at just before 12.50pm, a blue Mitsubishi Shogun was seen in the area of Romsley.

"Two males were in the vehicle and seemed to be particularly interested in two fields in the area.

"When they noticed they were being observed they drove off and were soon in the Staffordshire Police Force area.

"The registration ended in HFL, full details of the incident were passed to Staffordshire Police.

"Full details of the vehicle have been taken and should it be seen by any police officers, efforts will be made to stop and obtain the details of the occupants to ask them what they were doing in the area."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact 101 and refer to incident 0255S 310119.