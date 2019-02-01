Third arrest after trouble on Shrewsbury bridge

Two 17-year-olds were arrested on the Frankwell Bridge in Shrewsbury on Monday, after reports of anti-social behaviour, and police have now arrested a third male.

They said on Monday they were investigating gangs active in the town centre, and arrested the two youths after an altercation in which they used incapacitant Pava spray.

Since looking over footage from the day, officers have arrested the third male for public order offences and obstructing police.

All three will face criminal charges.