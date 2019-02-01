Menu

Third arrest after trouble on Shrewsbury bridge

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Police have arrested another male after reviewing body cam footage from the day two teenagers were caught in a violent struggle on a bridge.

Two 17-year-olds were arrested on the Frankwell Bridge in Shrewsbury on Monday, after reports of anti-social behaviour, and police have now arrested a third male.

They said on Monday they were investigating gangs active in the town centre, and arrested the two youths after an altercation in which they used incapacitant Pava spray.

Since looking over footage from the day, officers have arrested the third male for public order offences and obstructing police.

All three will face criminal charges.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

