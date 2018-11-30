Advertising
Thief raids Oakengates Co-op
Police are searching for a robber after a Co-op was raided in Telford last night..
The male suspect walked into the store on Limes Walk in Oakengates at about 8.50pm last night.
After robbing the shop, police believe he fled towards Oakengates Theatre car park.
The man is described as being about 6ft tall, white, of slim build, and wearing dark clothing.
His face was covered but he was wearing grey gloves, carrying a white carrier bag and ran with a limp.
Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 709S 291118.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.