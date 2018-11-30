Staff at Bridgnorth bookmakers threatened by armed robbers in balaclavas

Coral in High Street, Bridgnorth, was targeted by two men wearing balaclavas and hoodies who were armed with a metal object.

There were no customers in the store during the robbery, between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Tuesday, but employees were threatened and told to get on the floor.

The men stole cash and left the shop, leaving the staff members shaken up but not physically injured.

Police searched the area and made house to house enquiries but the robbers, described as slim and of athletic build, are still yet to be found. CCTV footage is also being checked.

Anyone who witnessed the indecent or saw people acting suspiciously in the area beforehand are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 664S of November 27. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.