Jailed: Telford man went 'berserk' during row with his partner and threatened neighbours

Drink-fuelled Diego Thompson suggested to his partner that he would get his “shotty” before chasing her armed with a piece of wood at their home in Wildwood, Woodside.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told he also smashed a window at the property and argued with neighbours during a series of incidents on the evening of July 15, resulting in them phoning the police.

Mr Darron Whitehead, prosecuting, said the trouble started after the defendant falsely accused the woman of cheating.

He said she returned home from a night out to find him “drunk and confrontational”.

“He showed her shotgun cartridges. His threats escalated and she ran from the property for her own safety," said Mr Whitehead.

"She tells of the defendant chasing her with a piece of wood. Neighbours heard the noise of breaking glass. The defendant had smashed a large window.

Mr Whitehead said that over the course of the evening Thompson was seen at separate times holding a black handled hammer and a lock knife by a group of residents, with whom he approached up to four times while making threats to “slit” them and to return with a shotgun.

The court heard that during the fracas, witnessed by children, Thompson swung his arm at one of the adults while holding the knife, which did not make contact.

Thompson who has previous convictions dating to 2001, was given a conditional discharge and made subject to a restraining order following an incident involving a previous girlfriend in December 2017. By committing the latest offences he breached that sentence.

The defendant, of Wigmore, Woodside, on Tuesday admitted affray and damaging property.

Mr Robert Edwards, mitigating, said some of his client’s problems related to his reputation for being a “hard man” in the area. He added that his client had rekindled his romance with his current partner since the July incident and they were due to move to Hadley.

Sentencing him, Judge Peter Barrie told Thompson that the offences were serious.

He said: “It clearly became violent in the sense that you went berserk and broke the window. Luckily she was able to run away from you before she was hurt. I am sure that she was terrified.”

For affray he jailed Thompson for 13 months, for criminal damage 14 days to run concurrently, for breach of the 2017 conditional discharge one month to run consecutively.