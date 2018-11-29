Expensive day out for two men illegally fishing in Shropshire Union Canal

Dumitru Stancu, 24, and Adrian Diaconescu, 21, both of Newhampton Road West in Wolverhampton, were both caught without a fishing licence on the Shropshire Union Canal, and this week they were fined £440 each.

They were found guilty at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday of using unlicensed rods and breaking a national bylaw of removing fish without permission, on June 3 of this year.

Neither man appeared at court.

The two were also ordered to pay costs of £127 and a £44 victim surcharge each.

A spokesman from the Environment Agency said: “An annual fishing licence costs just £30, yet a small number of anglers continue to flout the law and risk prosecution for fishing without a licence and breaching bylaws in place to protect fish stocks.

"It’s important anglers have a licence before fishing. The money from licences is invested into England’s fisheries and rivers - improving the sport of angling.

"Anglers should also ensure that they are familiar with our bylaws, which are available on the Environment Agency web pages."

Fishing licence money is also used to fund the Angling Trust to provide information about fishing, to encourage participation in the sport and to manage a voluntary bailiff scheme.

Anyone witnessing illegal fishing can report it directly to the Environment Agency hotline on 0800 807060.

Information on illegal fishing and environmental crime can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.