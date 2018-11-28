Funding formulas are unfair on West Mercia, says police commissioner

John Campion was speaking after it was revealed West Mercia has one full time officer for every 645 residents.

He attacked the funding system, and said he is lobbying central Government for a "fairer" share of cash.

He said: “West Mercia has always had lower levels of officers than national averages.

"This is largely down to the funding formula which disproportionately penalises rural forces, such as West Mercia.

"For example, the West Midlands area receives £60 more for policing from Government, per head of population, than West Mercia.

"I believe this is wrong and continue to lobby Government for the fairer share of police funding that would enable more frontline services for our communities.”

The Home Office figures showed that West Mercia is the ninth worst police force in the country for the ratio of police to population.

Its sister force in Warwickshire is the third worst in the country, with one officer for every 700 people.

But in neighbouring Dyfed-Powys, one officer serves 436 people.

Mr Campion added: "Numbers take no account of efficiency and effectiveness of policing.

"Significant improvements such as mobile working and body worn video are now enabling our police to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently in West Mercia and spend more time in our communities.

"The recent decision to end the current alliance arrangement with Warwickshire will improve services to our community even further.

“I have committed to adding 100 police officers to West Mercia’s ranks and work to recruit those new officers has already begun.

"Work continues within the force to ensure the greatest possible proportion of resource is focused on frontline services”.