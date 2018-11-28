Couple speak of shock after lorry 'rammed car'

Paul and Shirley Shuttleworth had spent a week in Aberdovey and were travelling through Welshpool on their way back to their home in Redditch when the incident happened.

As they drove through the town and exited to go towards Shrewsbury, Mr Shuttleworth was in the wrong lane and put his hand up to apologise to the lorry driver behind him.

However, moments later the lorry shunted into the side and back of his car, before taking a right turn and speeding away, he said.

The couple pulled over and sat in shock, before making their way back home.

Mr Shuttleworth said there was no evidence to go to the police with the matter, however he wants the driver to read something in the press and not carry out such a dangerous move again.

He said: "We were in total shock when it happened, he just rammed towards the back of his then took off right.

"We have a dash cam but that didn't pick up anything, and we didn't have chance to get his registration plate.

"Unless it is a crash with an injury, the police don't really look into it, so we didn't think that method would help.

"What we are hoping is for the driver to be scanning the newspaper and to come across this.

"Hopefully he will look at it and think twice about doing something dangerous again in the future."

The couple safely got back to their home and had minimal damage to their vehicle.

Mr Shuttleworth, 73, added: "It was so strange as we had never seen anything like this before while being on the road in the area."