'County Lines' drugs gangs yet to hit gateway town

The gangs, which use people to traffic drugs from cities such as Liverpool and Manchester into rural areas, have targeted Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The problem has become an issue in Oswestry, Newtown, and further into Mid and South Powys.

However Montgomeryshire Inspector Jonathan Rees has said the gangs are yet to go into Welshpool, and County Lines isn't a problem there.

He said: "Welshpool hasn't been touched at the moment. Obviously it is a national issue that has caused problems elsewhere, and is a big problem.

"However, we have been given no information to suggest anything is taking place in Welshpool."

On the force's day of action on Thursday, police executed a warrant after information was given to them regarding drug dealing at an address in the town.

Other activities also saw a male who was wanted by the force arrested by local police.

Nuisance

Advertising

One issue within the town that has been on the decrease has been alcohol-related violent crime.

Inspector Rees said these drops in crime levels have been down to section 34 powers, which allows officers to move suspected trouble makers away from the town centre.

He added: "The amount of alcohol-fuelled crime has dropped, and the section 34 powers officers has helped that.

"It allows us to move people on who are a nuisance, or who we think will be a nuisance away from the town centres.

Advertising

"We have also got good relationships with landlords which has helped, and schemes such as Behave or Be Banned, where licensees can have people removed have been a good thing and are working very well."

Locally the force has also struck up a good relationship with the bodies and the public, when it comes to sharing information.

"We have been pushing it a lot, to share information with the public and the likes of landlords and tenants," added Inspector Rees.

"For example if people pay six months rent in cash, that could flag something up."