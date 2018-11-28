Charity shop volunteer's car vandalised in Craven Arms

The car was brazenly targeted in broad daylight in the town centre.

Lillian Tomlinson, a trustee and volunteer at Rose Cottage Cat Rescue shop on Market Street, had parked up just around the corner on Dale Street ready for the start of her shift at 1pm on Monday.

But when she returned at 4pm she found one side of her blue Peugeot 108 covered in thick black paint.

"It was all over the driver's door, the back door and the windows and windscreen," said Ms Tomlinson.

"I took it straight to the garage and they were able to get the majority of it off but you can still see where the black squiggles have been."

The damage to the car

Ms Tomlinson's car appeared to have been singled out among the row of vehicles. With the culprit nowhere to be seen, she will have to foot the garage bill herself.

She immediately reported the incident to the police, who said they would review CCTV in the area.

"I have parked there many times but I would not park there again," she said.

"I don't know why they chose my car. It is shocking that this has happened in the middle of the day somewhere like Craven Arms."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org